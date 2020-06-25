Dancehall Mourns With Shenseea After Mom’s Death

Condolences to Shenseea from the Urban Islandz family on the loss of her mother, biggest supporter and closest confidante.

Prayers are up for singjay sensation Shenseea as her mother passed on, the shattering reality already taking an emotional toll on the talented songstress. “Mommy my heart is BROKEN Mommy broken i never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength just strength I love you Forever #RIP #RIP #RIP my mada and fada ina one!!! Jah know mi mada i’ll never forget you EVER! i ask everyone PLEASE if you see me in person don’t remind me of this my heart is weary” she shared on her Instagram account earlier today.

The young star had a very close relationship with her mother who raised her in St. Mary without the presence of her father. No stranger to the glare of the camera herself, Shenseea often featured her mom in playful videos or shared updates with her fans of their family outings and cutest moments. Since the news broke, fellow celebrities have virtually rushed to the “Wasabi” singer’s side to show their support and offer some strengthening words to their grieving sister at this time. Dancehall Queen Spice, who’s a mother as well and as shocked as all of us, was the very first to comment: “WTF OMG why mi a refresh mi page over and over to read again @shenseea I’m soooooooo Sorry #RIP I’m lost” she shared and will likely be reaching out the to the “Loodi” princess personally in the coming hours due to their close connection. British badness Steflon Don added some kind words as well?—”Oh my God may her soul rest in peace sending you and your family love and strength!!!!!” while Dovey Magnum sent these sentiments: “Omg! God have mercy on your heart ?? Shen!! My condolences to you and your family… keep strong! Ress up mommy!”

Manager and mentor Romeich Major took to his Instagram page for a separate heartrending tribute to the woman who treated him like her own son. “Its always hard to loose Love ones BUT GOD KNOWS best R.I.P to my second mom you have done greatness in your time on earth and you have given and raised a blessing to the world by the name of #chinsealee and you will be truely miss and as long as i have life i will continue making shen and raj happy and safe i know thats all yoi would want #mommashenyeng.” Hundreds more of her adoring fans have added messages of comfort, condolences and warmth to the comments of the photo showing her mom’s hand and midsection in what might have been her final moments in hospital. She’s a brave soul letting fans in on the personal plight so quickly, but will not doubt appreciate the lifting outpouring of prayers, strength and sympathy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB28JxtB3qf/?utm_source=ig_embed