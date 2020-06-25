Drake Is Still Leaking, Another Song “Sound 42 (Need Me)” Hit The Net From His Vault

Drake music continues to leak online.

Over the last two weeks Drake fans have been gifted two previously unreleased tracks via mysterious studio leak. While the news has been good for Drizzy’s fanbase, the leaks have called into question Drake’s musical integrity and ability to manage his entire operation. The most recent leak, titled “Sound 42” and being called “Need Me” by fans, is delivering another episode of the Toronto rapper swimming in his feelings, with lines like, “Pouring out my soul and it might sound crazy/Lots of falling outs helped me build foundation/Never had a lot this is all I need/People never care ‘til it’s R.I.P.”

Earlier this month, a Drake song from around 2012 titled “Stay Down” and featuring Busta Rhymes also started making rounds online. The track, which was produced by the late and great J Dilla, was met with controversy about artistic ownership and the responsibility of an artist to protect against leaks. In a conversation between Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes, Swizz defended Busta’s rights to the song, calling Drake out for the leak and saying, “…at the end of the day, n****a is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go.”

After some reflection, Swizz apparently decided that his judgement of Drake was uncalled for in the moment, and issued an apology the next day, saying, “I definitely spoke on some things that I definitely shouldn’t have spoke on.”

OVO’s Head of Security, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer replied to the video, saying, “We Don’t Need No Apology. Its Clear You Don’t Like Us So Act That Same When You See Us. P*ssy.” It is unclear at this time where either of the leaks originated. Some artists have been known to leak their own music to generate anticipation for an upcoming album, whereas others have seen leaks do significant damage to sales and reception. Let’s hope that if these leaks are unintended, Drake gets his production team under control.