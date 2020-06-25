Hip Hop, Trending

Cardi B Debunks Claims She Harassed Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat With Fake Instagram Page

by

Cardi B denies harassing Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat with fake Instagram account.

When Cardi B woke up this morning to see herself as a Trending Topic on Twitter, she probably felt a pinch of joy. However, upon the realization that people were calling for her to be canceled, she had one major response, “What the f**k? I didn’t even do anything.” For the most part, Cardi has been pretty unproblematic these past few months. She’s been working on her body with a massive customized tattoo and eating good food and living her happy life with her daughter Kulture, and her husband Offset. She’s been posting a lot of fashion pictures and just minding her own business.

Despite this, there are persons out there who just love to stir up trouble. After numerous images began to circulate on Twitter surrounding Cardi B being a racist and a hater, fans decided it was time for her to be canceled. #CardiBIsOverParty became a trending topic within hours as persons circulated screenshots of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper ragging on other female rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Kim, and Doja Cat. The screenshots also showed her making racist comments against Arabic men and Black women as a whole, calling them roaches.

Cardi B sounds off on her Instagram account to clear the air, completely at a loss for what was happening. In an IGTV video, she questions, “I’m like, ‘What the f*ck…I didn’t even do anything, what I did?'”

Over the years, Cardi has developed a thick skin, and this is evident as she refuses to allow the haters to rattle her peace. She captions the post, “So people made this ridiculous lie of me on twitter. I’m glad I pulled up all the receipts and DEBUNKED ALL OF IT.”

It seems the entire ordeal had the opposite effect that it was intended to as it has now left Cardi feeling better than ever. Adding this message on Twitter, she states, “I do feel really powerful. The fact that I haven’t dropped music in 8 months. I haven’t announced none of the projects I been workin on.”

At this point, we believe the current cancel culture takes things a bit too far. At the rate they’re going, there will be no one left. At least Cardi was able to step away with an air of positivity following this round.

.