Cardi B Debunks Claims She Harassed Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat With Fake Instagram Page

Cardi B denies harassing Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat with fake Instagram account.

When Cardi B woke up this morning to see herself as a Trending Topic on Twitter, she probably felt a pinch of joy. However, upon the realization that people were calling for her to be canceled, she had one major response, “What the f**k? I didn’t even do anything.” For the most part, Cardi has been pretty unproblematic these past few months. She’s been working on her body with a massive customized tattoo and eating good food and living her happy life with her daughter Kulture, and her husband Offset. She’s been posting a lot of fashion pictures and just minding her own business.

Despite this, there are persons out there who just love to stir up trouble. After numerous images began to circulate on Twitter surrounding Cardi B being a racist and a hater, fans decided it was time for her to be canceled. #CardiBIsOverParty became a trending topic within hours as persons circulated screenshots of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper ragging on other female rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Kim, and Doja Cat. The screenshots also showed her making racist comments against Arabic men and Black women as a whole, calling them roaches.

Cardi B sounds off on her Instagram account to clear the air, completely at a loss for what was happening. In an IGTV video, she questions, “I’m like, ‘What the f*ck…I didn’t even do anything, what I did?'”

So this exactly what happened and every lie got DEBUNKED! https://t.co/3gqclvKNKW pic.twitter.com/7Surtgl5Kf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

Over the years, Cardi has developed a thick skin, and this is evident as she refuses to allow the haters to rattle her peace. She captions the post, “So people made this ridiculous lie of me on twitter. I’m glad I pulled up all the receipts and DEBUNKED ALL OF IT.”

Fake ass screen record on IG when you go to comments sections it shows up from the side not from top to bottom like the fake screen record .NICE TRY .Ya really tried it . https://t.co/inwVIIqyYH pic.twitter.com/4TSqnfMxU7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

The lying claiming I have a fake if where I supposedly talk about females I don’t even know .They eve photoshopped fake comments of my hairstylist & Kim writing on it .FUCKIN RIDICULOUS https://t.co/OoKRuZ81lW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

It seems the entire ordeal had the opposite effect that it was intended to as it has now left Cardi feeling better than ever. Adding this message on Twitter, she states, “I do feel really powerful. The fact that I haven’t dropped music in 8 months. I haven’t announced none of the projects I been workin on.”

At this point, we believe the current cancel culture takes things a bit too far. At the rate they’re going, there will be no one left. At least Cardi was able to step away with an air of positivity following this round.

I’m not trying to downplay her at all that’s why I say I respect her but I don’t know her personally and she will say the same about me .Last time I spoke to her I told her I like her song GO OFF.People out here trying to make it seem like we be Discussing other people when … https://t.co/yfYifCLws8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020