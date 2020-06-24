Meek Mill Sent A Chilling Threat To Tekashi 6ix9ine After Getting Toasted On Live

Meek Mill might’ve just sent a chilling threat to Tekashi 6ix9ine after getting toasted on 69’s IG Live.

“Trollz” is now No. 1 and Tekashi 6ix9ine is fingering out all his coworkers who have been hating on him but have yet to see one of their songs clocking the top spot on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Meek Mill, one of the persons mentioned by Tekashi, is seemingly fed up with the namecalling and is now in the business of issuing threats.

The rapper got on his favorite social media platform Twitter, and wrote, “I will catch you lacking 4 years from now on some cool sh*t lol soon as you thought it was over.” After considering all the names that Tekashi called, Meek does seem like the best candidate for such a reaction. Meek and Tekashi have been going back and forth on social media ever since the rainbow-colored air rapper was granted an early release from prison.

To rub salt in the wounds, Meek’s ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj dropped a sweltering verse on “TROLLZ,” which ultimately led to it securing the top spot with the week ending June 18, recording 116,000 digital copies and 36 million U.S. streams. Even though there seems to be probable cause on Meek’s end, a threat like may not play out nicely in the eyes of law enforcement if something bad was to happen to 6ix9ine.

“Today I’m number one in the world and I just want to address some things,” mentioned 6ix9ine said as he boasted about his dominance of the chart.

Meek is not the only rapper who was addressed by the current Hot 100 leader. The “GOOBA” man gave the following rundown of the other entertainers who have never made it to such a level.

Do you think Meek Mill took things too far? Furthermore, does the 4-year timeframe make it an empty threat?