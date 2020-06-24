Dancehall Diva Yanique Curvy Diva Back On IG With Steamy Photo After 4-Month Hiatus

Dancehall baddie, Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett, is back on Instagram after taking a hiatus.

After taking a 4-month break from Instagram, Yanique Curvy Diva is once again serving up a healthy dose of talent, attitude, and a banging body to go with it. However, the four months break was not completely what the Diva’s envisioned for herself. “At first, losing my IG for almost 4 months made me so angry,” she expressed. Nonetheless, the Tv host was able to find the silver lining in the dark cloud brought on by the Instagram ban and seemed to have channeled her creative energy to fuel her music career.

“But after a while I’ve come to realized it was all for the best. Taking time from the spotlight and chilling in the shade allowed me to regroup and redirect my life,” the recording artiste recounted.

“I’ve had several projects and goals for years that I was too busy to start but this break gave me that chance. I can’t wait to share them with you guys,” she added, hinting that she has some new music in the pipeline. The Diva did not let on about any specific tracks or collaborations. However, she promised to share some of what she has been up to with her fans on an Instagram LIVE session sometime today.

Yanique is best known for tracks such as “Bunx Pon It” a collab with Demarco, “Unfair Games,” a collaboration with I Octane her female empowerment track “Lifestyle.”

With almost 4 months without being able to interact with her over 1.3 million Instagram followers, she couldn’t wait to tell her fans just how much they were missed.

“Thanks for staying loyal all 1.3 Million of you. 2020 might be counted out by many but with love and faith we will see the good in it. Stay strong, stay safe, stay positive and stay blessed!” she advised her fans before finding a another burst of energy to express, “I’m BACKKKKKK…mi miss unuh yuh si. Going live tomorrow so you can hear what I’ve been up to #newmusic and I can’t wait to hear what you all have been up to.”

The love was shared in the comment section below the post on her official Instagram page, which has now been stripped down to a single post. Both fans and coworkers alike welcomed the multitalented entertainer with open arms.

We are not sure of the reason Yanique’s account was suspended. However, if it’s due to any sexually explicit content, she is definitely toeing the line with her racy debut post, which sees her sporting a headwrap as her only piece of clothing.