Yaya Mayweather Brandish Gun Amid NBA YoungBoy Baby Mama Stabbing Case

Yaya Mayweather is letting it be known that she can handle a gun amidst controversies surrounded NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama stabbing incident.

Iyanna Mayweather, who goes by YaYa, doesn’t seem to be very concerned about her pending court case involving the recent stabbing of NBA Youngboy’s ex. The daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather posted a video of herself on TikTok recently reenacting a scene from “The Players Club” with what appears to be a real gun. She mouths the lines delivered by the character Diamond, pulling a gun out of her purse and pretending to shoot into the air while yelling, “Can everybody leave the motherf***ing dressing room, please?”

The video might have been intended as an attempt to show off her acting skills, but many people expressed their concerns online, given YaYa’s current legal circumstances and questionable mental state. “She need not to do that with that pending case,” wrote one viewer, while another warned, “This is a sign.. Yb new chick, run girl! She practicing..” Someone else remarked, “Lawdddd she put the knife down and got a gun.” Several others wondered if YaYa might be dealing with a legitimate mental illness that is causing her to act out violently.

The mother of NBA Youngboy’s unborn child, Lapattra Jacobs, recently spoke out about her experiences since being attacked by YaYa earlier this year. Jacobs took to Instagram, writing, “Since April 3, I been getting call all kinds of names because I’m not the person y’all want me to be. I have some on my side, some not, and some just on my side to get in my business.”

She went on to detail the extent of her injuries after the stabbing, saying, “Then my arm and hand still f*ck up no telling when it will get back to normal.” Jacobs admitted that she has been struggling with depression since the incident as well. Yaya, who is currently out on bond, could be facing many years in prison for the attack.