Rapper Tray Savage Shot and Killed In Chicago

Sadly, yet another promising young artist has lost his life to gun violence.

According to TMZ, Tray Savage was shot and killed Friday morning on the South Side of Chicago while driving in the Chatham neighborhood. Witnesses believe they saw a white SUV in the area before the incident and detectives are currently investigating all leads. Tray was driving around 11 a.m. when someone opened fire on his vehicle, striking him in the shoulder and neck. Chicago police say Tray’s car hit three other vehicles before coming to a stop after the driver was rendered incapacitated. The rapper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tray’s family has since reached out to TMZ to provide a statement, saying, “The entire Chief Glo Gang Family are extremely saddened about the loss of Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young who was taken too soon today. His first love was always devoted to his fiancée, kids, family, and music.

Regrettably, we cant take back the actions done by others, but we can stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honor his legacy.”

Tray was a Chicago native who got his start in the rap game as a member of the label Glory Boyz Entertainment, or GBE. The label, which is owned by Fredo Santana and Chief Keef, produced Tray’s songs, “Faces”, “Know Who I Am”, and “Got The Mac”. Tray was most well-known for his 2013 collaboration with Chief Keef, titled, “Chiefin Keef”. The fatal shooting took Tray’s life at only 26-years-old, when he surely had much more to accomplish. Let’s hope the family finds some semblance of peace in this difficult time.