Joyner Lucas Calls Eminem The Michael Jordan Of Hip Hop

Joyner Lucas is likening Eminem to Michael Jordan after Em called him one of the greatest rappers.

It’s not every day that one of your idols personally recognizes your achievements, but for Joyner Lucas, the weekend brought him that exact surreal experience. On Saturday, Eminem took to Twitter to share his list of who he considers to be the greatest rappers of all time. The list included departed legends Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as living icons such as Jay-Z and Nas. He also took the time to shout out some younger artists, including Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Royce da 5’9”, and Joyner Lucas.

Lucas quickly reacted to the Tweet, posting a screenshot of his name on Em’s list along with the caption, “if you played ball and studied Michael Jordan as the greatest, and then Michael Jordan name drops you as one of the greatest ball players of all time. That’s how this feels to me.”

While Joyner and Eminem are not strangers, having collaborated on “Lucky You” for the Detroit rapper’s album, Kamikaze, the mutual respect between the two artists was certainly solidified by this very significant public recognition.

Lucas is 31 years old, meaning that he grew up watching Slim Shady’s explosive career and was clearly influenced by his lyrical precision and fast-paced delivery. Eminem is now a seasoned rapper, having earned the musical authority to assess the skills of his peers.

On his list of the G.O.A.T’s, the Detroit native also named LL Cool J, Andre 3000, Rakim, Lil Wayne, KXNG Crooked, Redman, and Treach. YouTube personality No Life Shaq was also beyond thrilled to get some interaction from Em after sending out a request for G.O.A.T. lists to several big names. He Tweeted a screenshot of Em’s reply, captioning the post, “HAPPIEST DAY OF MY F*CKING LIFE…Besides my two boys being born!”