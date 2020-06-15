Eminem Names Lil Wayne, JAY-Z Biggie Among His Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Eminem would be considered a GOAT in hip hop, but who would make his list of Greatest of All Time?

It’s hard to leave the name Eminem out of the conversations when you are discussing the greatest rapper of all time. However, Marshall Bruce Mathers took dropping into the conversation quite literally a few hours ago when he made a surprise appearance under No Life Shaq’s Tweet.

No Life Shaq recently uploaded a Youtube video of himself sending over 30 rapper’s direct messages asking them the all too important question, “Who is the GREATEST RAPPER of ALL-TIME!” Some of the people he contacted included Eminem, Joyner Lucas, and Hopsin.” Shaq was quite doubtful that Em would actually respond to him. After all, Em doesn’t actually follow any accounts on Instagram or Twitter.

However, Em pulled something special out of his bag, because instead of responding directly to the DM, he left his answer(s) below the popular Youtube reviewer’s Twitter post. “Shaq about to have a heart attack. Em responded to him. No other reaction channel deserves this more than him,” wrote one fan, before another expressed just how important of a moment it was, “Craziest part is that em wasn’t even tagged in this, and he hasn’t tweeted or replied to anyone since May.”

For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

“For me, in no particular order… Toss up between [lil] wayne, [2]pac, royce [da 5’9″], jay[-z], redman, treach, [kool] g. rap, biggie & king crook…” he wrote. However, he was not finished just yet and added a few additional names, with a few of the industry’s newer talents. “Plus redman, LL [cool j], nas, joyner [lucas], kendrick [lamar], [j] cole, andre [3000], rakim, [big daddy] Kane,” he penned, to round out a list of some of the biggest names in hip hop.

The surprise response from Eminem showed just how selfless he is, as his name was not listed among who he thinks is the greatest. However, Em’s fans were not too fond of his modest approach and were adamant that he should have also listed his name on the list.

The Detroit MC previously shared a list on his hit single “‘Til I Collapse” which was released almost 2 decades ago. “I got a list, here’s the order of my list that it’s in/It goes Reggie, Jay-Z, 2Pac and Biggie/André from OutKast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me,” he rapped.