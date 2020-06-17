Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Under Fire For Signing A ‘Copycat’ Meet Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion’s old label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is under fire for seemingly signing a copycat of her name Erica Banks.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a lot of trouble with her record label, and it now seems as though they’ve tried to replace her. Megan let fans in on what was going on behind the scenes during an emotional IG Live video back in March. She had been signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment since 2018, but the indie label that was started by former baseball player Carl Crawford was playing hardball after she verbalized some issues with her contract.

The terms of the contract reportedly included 1501 taking 60% of the money she makes from her recordings (which she has to pay for making herself), 30% from her touring which they control, and 30% of her merchandise revenue. After appointing Roc Nation as her management and being made aware of the unfair terms of the agreement, the “Savage” rapper told 1501 that she wanted to re-negotiate. Instead, the label prohibited her from releasing new music, and it took a court order for her to be able to drop her EP Suga.

While the legal battle with Crawford continues to wage, it seems to be business as usual at 1501 as the Houston label has signed a new artist — Erica Bank. Social media quickly took notice of the fact that Erica bears a striking similarity to Hot Girl Meg in her attitude and the way that she raps. Some even joked that Erica is Megan’s “son” as she was “born” from her style.

Megan Thee Stallion does not seem bothered by the new addition to the 1501 family. She is instead rocking the rainbow locks that she died blue, purple, orange, red, yellow, and green, in solidarity with gay pride month, and hanging out with fans at pride parades.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex Manager Carl is now pushing a new Artist, Erica Banks. pic.twitter.com/KdwzluLB4c — East Feed (@eastfeed) June 17, 2020

Smh they really out here justifying 1501 trying to make a copy of Megan

Y’all: Everyone from Texas sound like that?

Okay but Lil uzi and Meek mill both from philly but you don’t see them stealing flows and mannerisms.#MeganTheeStallion

pic.twitter.com/LN6n6gf2ri — Aryelle Owens (@_Arxelle_) June 17, 2020

I decided to get technical and our population is higher that’s probably why they down there praising unoriginality. Texas may want and be ready for another Megan copycat that “sounds like every other txs rapper” but the whole world don’t so good luck — crazy ass Sherane ??? (@soursparks) June 17, 2020

If you not from Texas then you wouldn’t understand . ????? “The Megan thing” is a Texas thing tf . https://t.co/vyBOUtX7gu — Sunday Kandy . (@EARLinLEMONGRAB) June 17, 2020

The car freestyle. The sample. The flow. The sound. Megan said pic.twitter.com/kF5LtG2E5h — 6’5 now what (@eastmepls) June 17, 2020