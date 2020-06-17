J. Cole Drops New Song “Snow On Tha Bluff” Seemingly Responds To Noname

J. Cole is back on the airwaves with a powerful new single, “Snow On Tha Bluff” and fans are thinking its a response to Noname.

With no warning to the media or his fans, J. Cole released a brand new, no holds barred track on Tuesday night. Titled “Snow on tha Bluff,” the track is a firestorm of social commentary and introspection delivered over a contrasting light instrumental. In his first new song of 2020, the “ATM” rapper takes a look at the mental and emotional turmoil currently gripping Black Americans feeling vulnerable as they are called on to raise their voices. No stranger to giving his two cents on tough topics, the Lafayette native drops some pro bono counseling and clues on how to cope.

Known for covering deep and thought-provoking topics in his music, and using his influence to make an impact, J. Cole’s catalog is a litany of substantive life experiences, including the police raid of his premises that inspired “Neighbours.” As one of the celebrities found on the front line during recent protests, Cole was able to draw on the palpable mood for his 4-minute advisory:

“Instead of conveying you holier come help get us up to, speed, It’s a reason it took like 200 years for our ancestors just to get freed, These shackles be locking the mental way more than physical, I look at freedom like trees, Can’t grow a forest like overnight, hit the ghetto and slowly start planting your seeds.”

The song shares its title with a 2012 reality-drama about drug dealer Curtis Snow from The Bluff (Atlanta) who gives viewers a hardcore view of a dangerous world in the film. Cole has the kind of mind that might not have missed the metaphor, and his verses offer the “clearest understanding of what we got’ do to get free.”

“This change is inevitable but ain’t none of us seen this before, therefore we just gotta learn everything as we go,” he rightly says in his flow. It’s available on all major platforms for streaming – check it out here.

Last week Friday, Noname tweeted what appears to be a jab at some rappers in the game who don’t use their platforms to support the global protest against racial injustice.

She tweeted sumn and then deleted it pic.twitter.com/JgcBc8t0Ki — acab ant (@antwyd) June 17, 2020

If J.Cole is sending shots at Noname, fuck him.

First of all, say her name.

Second of all, you told your audience to pray for 6ix9ine and caped for XXXtentacion but want to critique Noname? Noname?! Her tone is bothering you?! — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) June 17, 2020

Cole is just flat out wrong here, Noname radicalized herself pretty recently because she listened and learned, extended that by using her platform to encourage others to read and educate themselves, she isn’t just preaching/yelling on Twitter like he’s insinuating here smh — Quetzalcoatl Supreme (@El_BigOso) June 17, 2020

noname started a whole ass book club around dismantling white supremacy and capitalism……….and j cole wants this woman to spell it out for him…………like he can’t read…….. — negro carrie bradshaw (@abitchisback1) June 17, 2020