Vybz Kartel Reveals Tupac Played Major Role In His Career, “My Favorite Rapper Off All Time”

Vybz Kartel is honoring Tupac on what would have been his 49th birthday.

Recently Vybz Kartel revealed that his favorite rapper alive is Lil Wayne but on what marks the 49th year of the immortalized life of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, the dancehall deejay is revealing that the ’90s rapper is his favorite rapper of all time.

Taking to Instagram to share a tribute to the great Tupac with an old black and white photo of the rapper throwing up what is understood in dancehall to be the Gaza sign, Kartel added a heartfelt happy birthday message to the late music icon. “When you died I was a 20 yr old kid wit a dream. A dream dat almost got crush,” he wrote. “Me tell me self say f**k music! A str8 badness and me cyaa change!! Till me meet @goodtimesatlanta and him say him know @grunggaadzilla …with that being said well happy Gday Pac,” he said.

“My favourite rapper of all time. (yuh see di #gaza sign? #Homage),” the deejay added. Tupac is definitely a top tier rapper on everyone’s list and he is commonly named a favorite by a lot of other rappers and artists who look up to him. That inspiration definitely incites a domino effect too as seen with how Gaza fans even reacted to Vybz Kartel’s post. One fan who was enlightened by the Teacha’s anecdote wrote, “Big woman thing …me glad say you never give up me boss….because god knows it a your song dem free up me mind from nuff stressful days.”

That is likely how Tupac’s songs made Vybz Kartel feel as a young man also. It was the late icon who said, “I’m not saying I’m gonna rule the world or I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee you that I will spark the brain that will change the world. And that’s our job, It’s to spark somebody else watching us.”

Happy birthday Pac!