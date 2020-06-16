Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Birthday In Wyoming With Kanye West & Kardashian Clan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now parents of a 7-year-old.

It is now officially seven years since the pair switched over into parenthood when they welcomed their baby, North. The name caused lots of chatter (and some sniggers) at the time, as it seemed the powerhouse duo had named their firstborn child after a direction. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian told her sister Kylie Jenner that the name had originally been a joke suggested by late night TV host Jay Leno. “And I was like, ‘No way. I would never name my daughter that.’ I said that on his show,” the 39-year-old told her younger sibling.

As it happens, the joke planted a seed and famous friends like Pharrell and Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, convinced them that the name was actually cool. Now, little North West, first of her name, is celebrating her 7th turn around the son. Kim congratulated her daughter on the ‘gram with a sweet tribute. “Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North!” she wrote. “I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

The reality star shared many pictures of the young girl during fun moments, as well as videos of her spending time with her siblings and cousins. One of the clips included Northie dancing to her dad’s track, “Closed on Sundays.” The dancing likely continued into last night as the Wests threw a party for North at their Wyoming ranch, which also featured a fireworks display.

Since North’s birth, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have expanded their family to include three other kids — Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and last month celebrated 6 years of marriage.