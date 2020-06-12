Shenseea Reacts To Vybz Kartel Accusing Her Of Stealing “Loodi”

Shenseea reacts cheekily to Vybz Kartel calling her out once again for stealing “Loodi.”

Fans the world over have fallen in love with the once petite ‘browning’ known as Shenseea. Sadly, 4 years into her career and there are still critics who question her rather rapid rise to fame as a result of the major break she received from a Vybz Kartel track titled “Loodi.” However, much like anything that involves Vybz Kartel, the big break did not come without controversy. Shenseea and management at Romeich Entertainment were first accused by Vybz Kartel of not properly clearing the song for use, then not offering proper compensation, along with not properly mentioning him as the man who provided Shenseea with the hit song to spark her career.

In what at the time seemed like a move to tarnish the name of Shenseea, the solo version of the track was uploaded to Youtube without the consent of VP Records. However, the solo Vybz Kartel effort was removed from the platform after 1 day and sources close to Vybz Kartel confirmed that the artiste had nothing to do with the unauthorized upload. Through a series of interviews with Romiech and producer Elvis Redwood from So Unique Records, the matter was ultimately put to bed as both men confirmed that payment was made to Vybz Kartel and his earlier claims of not knowing about a Shenseea collaboration was debunked.

It’s has become a known but rarely discussed fact that controversy sells, and both Shenseea and Vybz Kartel saw an increase in streams and sales at the height of the whole fiasco. The official music video for “Loodi” has now been streamed close to 29 Million times.

It seems Vybz Kartel is using the art of controversy as a way to maintain the momentum going into the all-important June 26 release of his new album ‘Of Dons & Divas.

“Best stolen song (Female) Loodi,” he captioned a now-deleted post showing both himself and Shenseea. However, it seems Shenseea was not to be outdone by the move and actually shared a screenshot of a ‘repost’ that was done to a popular Jamaican blog platform. Since Shenseea did not add any commentary to the screenshot she shared on her IG Story, fans are unable to properly gauge the reason for her action, however, that may just be the effect both her and Vybz Kartel are trying to create.

One thing is for sure, Vybz Kartel and the Romeich Entertainment camp are on good terms. Shenseea secured another feature with the Teacha when the two combined for “Secret (Refix)” in 2018. Teejay, another act from the Romeich Entertainment camp as also secured a collaboration with Addi titled, “Uptop Gaza.” To top it off, Vybz Kartel has delivered the summer banger “Thickiana” aboard one of Romeich Entertainment’s juggling compilations.

In light of the recent work done with Romeich and the fact that he quickly removed the post, do you believe Vybz Kartel’s recent actions were malicious, or did he simply cleverly toe the line of effective marketing?