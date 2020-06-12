LisaRaye McCoy Addresses Nicki Minaj Diss On “Trollz”

Nicki Minaj is a lyrical genius, but not all are impressed at her ability to spin words.

Fans finally got to hear Nicki’s long-awaited collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine at midnight following several delays that placed “TROLLZ” out of earshot. The Queens rapper took the opportunity to fire some shots on the track against those who reckon that she owes all she is to Lil Kim. The two females of rap have had a feud for years after Kim accused Nicki Minaj of stealing her style and flaunting colourful wigs, but never giving the “Crush On You” star any credit.

Despite the beef having cooled down in recent years (aside from that moment in 2018 when Kim praised Nicki’s nemesis Cardi B and claimed to not “know the other one” aka the Miss Minaj, ahem), Usher recently mentioned the feud during an interview, calling Nicki “a product of Lil Kim” and the “Yikes” rapper has now gotten her subtle revenge. On “TROLLZ”, Nicki raps, “Somebody usher this n**** into a clinic / My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic,” many think is a dig at Usher’s alleged herpes history.

A less subtle jab was thrown in the direction of LisaRaye McCoy who previously stated, “All of us are acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. So the Trinidadian-born, just take a seat.” Using a reference to LisaRaye’s 1998 film, “The Player’s Club”, the femcee mocked the actress’s husband allegedly cheating on her with Nicole Murphy by rapping, “Dollar, dollar bill, come get her / Even your man know Nicki do it better.”

The lyrics caused Lisa Raye to start trending on Twitter, but the 52-year-old said she had no idea it was even happening until her friend and fellow actress, Vivica A. Fox, filled her in. She explained to The Breakfast Club that she has no time for the Barbz, saying, “I’m way above anybody coming against somebody that they don’t know.”