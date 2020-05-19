Usher Angered Barbz For Saying Nicki Minaj Is A Product Of Lil Kim, Tamar Braxton Weighs In

Usher is getting some flock for saying that Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim.

Trinidadian born rapper Nicki Minaj has some of the most loyal fans in the rap game. The Barbz are notorious for defending her majesty in any situation and at all costs, no matter who her rivals are. While it would be wrong to pinpoint R&B superstar Usher Raymond IV as a rival, he still felt the full force of Nicki’s troops after he made a statement while speaking to Verzuz coordinator Swizz Beatz.

After the fiercely fought battle between Ludacris and Nelly concluded, Swizz Beatz decided to chop it up with Usher to discuss the fact that his name was listed alongside Chris Brown as possible options for the next friendly battle. However, the discussion drifted to other battle ideas that were being mentioned on social media, which led Swizz to then mentioned the idea of Nicki Minaj versus Lil Kim. Usher shot the idea down, and the reasons threw the Barbz out of Wack. While responding to Swizz Beatz, he mentioned, “Yeah but you know, that’s… nah,” before concluding that “Nicki is a product of Kim.”

Sadly for Usher, the conversation quickly transitioned to another topic while he gave the response, so he was unable to expound on his stance. The matter of him not being able to explain was of no matter to the Barbz, since he already said she was less of a rapper than her archenemies.

They mad at Usher for saying NM is a product of Lil Kim. Lil Kim's influence can be found all over female rap. KIM took heat for sexually explicit lyrics, music videos & all just so yall favs could be comfortable doing it YEARS LATER. Denying it on Stan Twitter wont change that. pic.twitter.com/q45199yKsd — ?????????'? ???? ??? (@pettypremy) May 17, 2020

“Usher paid 250k TWICE for a nicki feature just to get on here and say Nicki is product of Kim……he just had to ruin the excitement!” – mentioned once person, taking into account Nicki’s verse on Usher 2010 track Lil Freak.

Another shared that Nicki’s musical muscle would flex harder than Kim’s. “Not even being biased but Nicki’s catalog would wash Kim,” he wrote.

“This fandom has been comparing wigs for decades because they know they can’t compare the music. let it go I promise no one cares about wig comparisons anymore,” commented another Barb.

While the Barbz were quick to point fingers at Nicki’s rival, it should be noted that Nicki Minaj herself confessed to taking inspirations from Kim before they had their now decade long fallout.

this fandom has been comparing wigs for decades because they know they can’t compare the music. let it go I promise no one cares about wig comparisons anymore. ? https://t.co/OFeVXZHNIe — barb struggle tweets (@barbzstruggle) May 19, 2020

Dear Lisa raye. Nicki Minaj does not owe lil Kim a damn thing. She paid her homage years ago to lil Kim and to the other mc’s that inspired her. She re lit the torch and is cemented as a legend. Y’all speak so highly of lil Kim yet don’t stream or buy her music. Stfu pic.twitter.com/4PWJ409hdb — Yasmeen Javid (@YasmeenJavid) May 19, 2020

I can’t believe Usher’s comment about Nicki Minaj being a product of Lil’ Kim has y’all carrying on like this on a Sunday. When’s the last time you changed your shower curtain liner? Don’t let today go to waste. — ?????? (@callmedollar) May 17, 2020

Kim is the pioneer for my generation,” mentioned Nicki in 2009 while discussing her top five favorite rappers. “She’s the trend setter. She’s the Queen Bee.”

She also copied Kim’s sense of style for some of her most iconic looks. Nonetheless, things have not been the same since 2010, when Nicki Minaj seemingly took shots at Kim on “Roman’s Revenge.”

Now that it has been settled that a battle between Kim and Nicki is a no-no, who do you think should be up next, Usher versus Chris Brown or DMX versus Eminem?