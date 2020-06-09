Styles P Sounds Off On Akon Working With Tekashi 6ix9ine On “Locked Up 2”

Styles P is making it clear that he has nothing to do with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon recording part 2 of the iconic hit “Locked Up.”

It’s been over fifteen years since Akon first released “Locked Up”, a song that seemed to play on repeat in everyone’s heads as it made its way to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now the singer has teased a possible follow up to the hit, but this time with a little help from Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper does have first-hand experience, after all, considering he was recently released from prison after deciding to cooperate with federal authorities in a case involving his affiliates in the Nine Trey gang.

The idea of a Tekashi feature on the “Locked Up” follow-up had Twitter buzzing with criticism as many turned to Styles P for his thoughts on the matter, considering he was the original feature on the song. Styles P finally did offer his thoughts but reminded followers that worrying about a song collaboration is just another distraction at a critical time in history.

“My job is 2 remind you 2 boost the immune system n not get distracted by minor things,” he wrote. “I will always consider Akon a brother but we have not spoke or seen each other in years. I don’t know 6’9, meaning all 3 of our paths are different. I live by my code n don’t hold others 2 my code.” P made it clear that while he doesn’t identify with snitches, he also doesn’t believe it is his place to tell others how to live.

A follow-up tweet from Styles P continued to refocus the energy, saying, “To make this even simpler 4 u wondering how I feel about the song—I honestly don’t give a fux the fact that this is even a topic 2 discuss with all the racial tension n plandemic/pandemic makes me want to focus in harder on reminding y’all 2 stay golden n boost the immune!”

A “Locked Up” follow-up featuring the rainbow-haired rapper may in fact be in the works, but meanwhile, let’s make like Styles P and stay focused.