Jahmiel Debut Video For His Soulful Dancehall Single “Lights Off” – Watch It

Jahmiel’s new video “Lights Off” is now out.

Jahmiel offloaded the audio for his r&b infused release “Lights Off” a few weeks ago, and he has now provided a new video as well as securing a writeup with Complex Magazine. The MVP artiste called on the famed production and directors at RD Studios to bring his sultry melodies and lyrics to life. Armed with smooth yet vibrant color changes, and effective use of color splashes in dimly lit areas, RD achieves the perfect atmosphere to allow Jahmiel and his prized possession to express themselves on camera.

Jahmiel’s female fans have expressed their love for the move. “Jameil you come out fi the ladies…..just gwan please us both you and dexta, because we females not going to fail you guys….love this song another hit,” one fan commented.

While speaking to Complex he mentioned just how he is spending his time in lockdown. “We should be using this time wisely to look within ourselves and reset,” Jahmiel said. “With the climate of the world today, we have to hold our loved ones closer than ever and cherish those special moments.”

“Lights Off” is taken from the Patriotz leader’s upcoming EP titled, REVAMP. “With this project, I share some new sides of Jahmiel and some experiences which allowed me to refocus and revamp,” he said.

You can check out the brand new video below.