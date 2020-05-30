T.I. Gets Support For His Call For Nationwide Blackout Day 2020

T.I. calls for a nationwide Blackout Day 2020 in protest of George Floyd’s murder.

There is currently a big uproar on social media over the death of George Floyd. In particular, the African American community is angry and has taken to the streets in reaction to Floyd’s unjust killing. Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, saw its fourth day of protest, forcing the government to activate law enforcement officials to help maintain law and order as the city braces for more unrest.

As expected, celebrities have condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd. He died after a Caucasian male police officer pinned him down on the ground and knelt on his neck, all while ignoring his plea because he couldn’t breathe. Floyd could be heard in the video appealing to police officers that he could not breathe, while four officers ignored his cry until he became unconscious. Celebrities, including musicians, actors, and even athletes, have taken social media to express their outrage.

T.I., who has been very outspoken on issues like these, has thrown the full weight of his celebrity status in the on-going reaction by the African American communities by calling for a Nationwide Blackout Day. T.I. is calling for people of color to not spend money on a particular day as a form of protest against racism. The day set aside as the Nationwide Blackout Day is the 7th of July 2020.

The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram account to raise awareness for the planned Nationwide Blackout Day. TIP calls for solidarity to not just honor the lives of people of color but to demand justice and change.

“Nobody spend SH*T on this day?” T.I. wrote. “IF you Give AF about the murders, lynchings, & oppression of people of color!!! #USorELSE #BlackoutDay2020 #July7th”

The police officers involved in the incident have since been discharged, and the particular officer responsible for George Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.