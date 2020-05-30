Cardi B Flames Tomi Lahren, Voice Support For Looting Over George Floyd’s Murder

Cardi B is clapping back at Tomi Lahren for her disapproval of the protests that have stemmed from the death of George Floyd.

It looks like Tomi Lahren is finally ready to take Cardi B up on the offer to “dog walk” her. Amidst the gruesome killing of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd, many have taken to the streets to rebel. Unlike the past, much more peaceful versions of protests that have taken place when the black community has fallen victim to social injustices, this time was different. Outraged residents are looting at Target and police precincts, and have even set fire to an Autozone store in South Minneapolis.

Amidst the chaos political commentator Tomi Lahren who is infamous for pissing celebrities off with her partial unwelcomed opinion, took to Twitter to denounce the uproar. “How does looting, rioting, and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone?” Lahren questioned.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was happy to enlighten the conservative who was clearly disregarding the action that caused the destructive reaction. “How does targeting, profilin, beating and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting?” Cardi asked. “Who’s giving them justice and trust on cops? Mind your business and eat your salad!”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Tomi Lahren got into it on Twitter. Earlier this year in January, Lahren responded to Cardi denouncing Donald Trump with a sarcastic tweet that implied that the rapper doesn’t know enough about politics to have an opinion. Though Cardi B offered to “dog walk” Lahren then, she kept coming back for more. The following month the Fox Nation host came for Beyoncé and Jay Z for not standing during the national anthem at the Superbowl. A disgruntled Tomi Lahren called the couple “despicable” for not getting off of their “privileged a##es” which prompted Cardi to make the offer again. At this point, Tomi Lahren should definitely be used to being widely disagreeable.

This time she chucked up another sarcastic reply to Cardi’s well-formulated response about the injustice that was the killing of George Floyd. “Yeah stealing TVs and everything else from Target and setting AutoZone on fire is sure gonna fix the problem. You got it,” Lahren wrote back. “Just what the country recovering from economic collapse needs right now.” It’s sad that in today’s world, so many people with great influence are blinded by their own white privilege.

Cardi didn’t bother to pursue a dead-end conversation with an obstinate conservative. Instead, she shared a video of the Minneapolis looting and expressed that while she is not an advocate of violence, it is clear that a breaking point has been reached, and she is not refuting the way the black community has chosen to lash out.

“They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is,” she said. “Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags, and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

The “Be Careful” rapper is just one of the slew of celebrities who have spoken out since George Floyd’s murder. Donald Trump’s response has not been very helpful either as he’s shamelessly and publicly ordered: “shooting for the looting” and invited military forces to combat violent protests.

The public outcry has been tremendous, and it is clear this time that something has to give.