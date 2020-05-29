Video Showing Tory Lanez Affiliate Houdini Shooting Released

Video footage showing the shooting incident that lead to Toronto rapper Houdini’s death has been released.

21-year old rapper Houdini was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Toronto. According to reports, the fatal shooting took place outside Bisha Hotel in Toronto’s Entertainment District. A 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were also injured during the incident. “The Late Nights” rapper whose real name was Dimarjio Jenkins was one of Toronto’s prominent upcoming talents. Last year he earned major bragging rights for racking up 19.2 million streams on Spotify, making him one of the most played unsigned artists in Canada.

Following the broad daylight murder of the budding Toronto rapper, some celebrities, including Tory Lanez, Meek Mill, and more, have taken to social media to mourn his death. Meek Mill posted a photo of Houdini on his Instagram with a brief caption to honor the memory of the departed rapper. “I Rocked WIT YOUNGBULL VIBE AS A PERSON RIP!” he wrote. “PRAYERS TO HIS SIDE!”

Toronto native Tory Lanez also took to social media to pay his respects soon after hearing the terrible news. Tory shared multiple photos of the slain rapper in a post mourning his death with the caption, “I’m trying, and I can’t even fight the tears from falling… I can’t even find the words for a speech right now … YALL TOOK MY F**KING N**GA AND ALL HE WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever!”

According to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, Houdini was the victim of what they believe was a targeted shooting. The investigation of the tragic incident is still ongoing by the Toronto Police Homicide Team. Based on what police know so far, a blue vehicle (the suspect vehicle) was seen waiting at the crime scene for about forty minutes before the other vehicle arrived. That’s when the suspect vehicle made a U-turn and opened fire on Houdini and two other victims who will reportedly recover from their injuries. Local police have reportedly recovered a gun from the crime scene, but they made no mention of any possible arrests or suspect information.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAq9ajXAg8q/

Houdini is best known for his songs “Myself,” “Late Nights,” and “Backseats.” Less than a year ago, he released his sophomore mixtape Hou Woulda Thought which peaked at #56 on the iTunes chart. Houdini is one of many rappers who have recently met their demise way too soon. We don’t want to accept this tragedy as the new norm for young rap artists.

Our condolences to the family of the 21-year-old rapper.