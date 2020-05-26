Tory Lanez In Tears After Toronto Rapper Houdini Shot Dead, Meek Mill Reacts

Tory Lanez fight back tears as he remembered fellow Toronto rapper Houdini, who was shot and killed.

2020, and especially the month of May, has claimed yet another victim from the hip hop community after the budding 21-year-old Toronto rapper Houdini was shot and killed earlier this evening. Fellow Toronto rapper and friend of the young MC, Tory Lanez, took to Instagram to express just how heartbroken he was upon hearing the news.

He posted a few photos of himself and Houdini before breaking down in the caption, “I’m trying , and I can’t fight the tears from falling .. i can’t even find the words for a speech right now .. YALL TOOK MY F**KING N**GA AND ALL HE WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever!”

An hour later, he shared a video of himself and the upcoming Toronto MC as they showed off their bling. “MAN F**K !!!!! SH*T DONT EVEN FEEL REAL .!!!! Niggas really shot the young legend .. R.I.P @houdini …,” he wrote in the comments.

The Toronto Police received multiple calls around 4 p.m., alerting them of gunshots at King Street and Blue Jays Way. “It was a very brazen attack,” lamented Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, while speaking to reporters. Upon arrival at the scene, the police saw male suffering from gunshot wounds, a quick search of the area found 2 additional victims.

Reports are that the victims were quickly rushed to the hospital where Houdini and another victim, a 15-year-old boy, were said as being in critical condition. Meanwhile, a woman, 27, was listed in serious condition. Sadly for the hip hop community, the rapper died as a result of his wounds. Since news of his passing broke, other members of the hip hop community have shown their respects.

Meek Mill shared an image of the rapper before recalling, “@houdini I Rocked WIT YOUNGBULL VIBE AS A PERSON RIP!” He also wished blessings on the family and friends of the slain entertainer, penning, “PRAYERS TO HIS SIDE!”

Houdini will be best remembers for songs such as, “Late Nights,” “Myself,” and “Backseats.”