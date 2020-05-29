Lil Yachty Drops “Lil Boat 3” And Ditch His Signature Red Hair

Lil Yachty is looking a lil different these days, perhaps because he dropped a new album, Lil Boat 3.

Lil Yachty’s new project, Lil Boat 3, is now out on all streaming platforms and he has a new hairstyle to commemorate the release. The 19-track project saw guest features from Drake on “Oprah’s Bank Account,” and Future, Lil Keed, Tierra Whack, Tyler, the Creator, and A$AP Rocky. The project is packed with some bangers.

Much like 6ix9ine is known for flaunting hair in every color of the rainbow, Yachty was recognized by those red braids. The scarlet plaits with beads at the bottom became a signature look for the “Split / Whole Time” rapper, but he has since decided to depart from the style he became synonymous with, instead favoring his natural black hair.

“Honestly, it was hard to maintain,” Yachty told Highsnobiety about the hair change. “The bleach was literally killing my hair. My hair was just dying. It’s growing now. That’s all. It’s just hair. I just kept it red because I loved it. But it kept falling out. It never would grow.”

Yachty’s hair is not the only thing growing these days. The 22-year-old released his fourth studio album today, the follow-up to 2018’s “Nuthin’ 2 Prove”. Two singles have already been released from “Lil Boat 3” which features collaborations with Future, Drake, DaBaby, Young Thug, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator. Yachty reportedly recorded the album four times over before finally sending it to his label Quality Control, and the lead single, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” features Drake and DaBaby. Yachty has assured his fans that even though his hair may have gone darker, his music is still set to remain bright. Stating that music is all fun to him, he said, “There’s no strategy behind it, like, ‘Oh, his hair was red, it’s black now. [He’s] making evil rap music.’ It’s not like that.”

“Nuthin’ 2 Prove” peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart amidst mixed reviews, with Yachty surely hoping that “Lil Boat 3” will surpass that — red hair or not.