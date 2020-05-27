Kanye West Next Album Is Called “God’s Country” Dropping Soon

Is the first single off Kanye West’s new album dropping this week?

It seems that West is not done bringing gospel music to his rap fans. The rapper is reportedly releasing a new album called “God’s Country.” The name of the project was leaked by renowned artist and cinematographer Arthur Jafa last week. During an Instagram, Live chat with French fashion guru Michele Lamy, Jafa said that he has been working on a new music video for Kanye West. When asked if the visuals were for Ye’s Sunday Services, Jafa revealed that he believed the song was set to be the first single off Kanye’s upcoming album.

“It’s from his new record, it’s called ‘God’s Country’ and this will be like the first single, I guess,” he said during the Instagram Live session. Though he wasn’t entirely sure he was at liberty to say, he also mentioned that the record is expected to be released soon but an official release date is not yet confirmed. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to not be announcing it. I may just be spilling the beans,” he disclaimed. “It’s on the new record that’s forthcoming. I don’t know when the album’s coming but the single I think may be sometime next week – maybe, it’s not definite,” he said.

? NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. ? Cinematographer Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy that he's been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye's forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

“God’s Country” would mark Kanye’s 10th studio album and follow-up to the highly successful “Jesus Is King,” which was released in October 2019. After its release, Kanye announced that he was in collaboration with Dr. Dre for a sequel called “Jesus Is King Part II” but we all know how he likes to just completely scrap things. It would come as no surprise if “God’s Country” came out before “Jesus Is King Part II” the way “Jesus Is King” was released instead of “Yandhi” in 2019.

Jafa has worked on videos for other stars like JAY-Z, Solange Knowles, and more. He is also the genius mind behind films like Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death, and Crooklyn, which features the song “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye’s Sunday Service choir. Neither the album nor the new single has officially been confirmed by the Chicago rapper himself but if his wife’s “Jesus Is King” unofficial announcement from last year is any indication, Kanye likes it when others do the talking for him.

Are you excited for more gospel music from the rapper?