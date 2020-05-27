Beyoncé Sent Megan Thee Stallion Flowers As “Savage” Climbs To No. 1

Beyoncé sent Megan Thee Stallion a sweet note after the “hot girl” rapper earned her first No. 1.

Megan Thee Stallion officially has the number one song in the country after the Beyoncé assisted “Savage (Remix)” surges to the top of the leaderboard. The original “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion emerged on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 10 weeks ago. With the #SavageChallenge being one of the main drivers promoting it at first, the song was doing pretty well on its own. That’s when Queen Bey stepped in, and things went from 0 to 100 real quick.

The remix leaked online at first, which caused even the producer J. White Did It to panic, thinking he had lost the chance to finally have a record out with Beyoncé. Still, the leaked version was quickly removed, and the official song was promptly uploaded. “Savage” has been climbing up the Billboard charts ever since – from Top 20 to Top 10 and now the coveted No. 1 spot.

This is Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 on the Hot 100, but like the true Queen that she is, she seems more excited to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion and let her have her moment. Bey sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Megan along with a handwritten note that reads: “Congrats on your number one queen.” Meg shared the sweet note and gift on her Instagram story with the caption, “We did that, thank you queen @beyonce.” Over on Twitter the rapper added, “Hotties and the Hive did that.”

Just two weeks ago, “Savage” peaked at No. 2 following some extremely close competition from “Say So (Remix)” by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. The historic moment marked the first time four women took the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and this week we literally get to see history repeat itself. It also means that each of the four women ended up celebrating a No. 1 record even though they were neck and neck at some point. If this isn’t a clear sign that we can all win, I don’t know what is.

Shout out to these Houston ladies for making their city proud.