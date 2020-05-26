Future Scores Seventh No. 1 Album With “High Off Life”

Future is celebrating his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Atlanta rapper Future has been on a chart roll for about half a decade now, and he shows no signs of slowing down. After a surprise announcement and short notice album release two weeks ago, Future’s new album High Off Life has earned him yet another No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This marks the rapper’s seventh consecutive No. 1 since his double Platinum studio album “DS2” in 2015.

Future’s incredible run over the last 5 years saw him top not only the Billboard 200 but the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts consecutively as well. “High Off Life” is already certified Gold by the RIAA thanks in part to the lead single and Future’s highest-charting single to date “Life Is Good.” The smash hit with Drake is a 4x Platinum single that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, High Off Life moved 153,000 equivalent units with 16,000 in pure album sales. The surprise release also garnered 186.3 million on-demand streams to help it surge to the top of the tally. After earning those bragging rights, Future took to Twitter to say, “7 number 1 albums that’s real love. Lucky Me,” he wrote, seemingly tooting his own horn. “Ain in the mood to brag but u get it. #1,” he clarified in a second tweet.

Though a lot is often said about Future and his celebrity is marred with controversy and drama time and time again, the rapper always displays an incredible chart performance to counter the bad press. It is expected that several songs from the 21-track album will also appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it is published on Tuesday (May 26).

7 number 1 albums that’s real love. Lucky Me — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 25, 2020