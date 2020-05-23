Royalty Brown Proves She’s Already A Better Dancer Than Chris Brown

Royalty Brown is dancing in her father’s footsteps.

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty loves to dance just like her dad and she’s shown us time and time again. The 6-year-old celebrity daughter just celebrated her birthday and her and her mom Nia Guzman decided to make a video busting some moves to commemorate the occasion.

Recently Chris Brown launched the Go Crazy challenge for fans who want to get down to his new song “Go Crazy” off his joint project with Young Thug, Slime & B. Chris Brown only just posted his video participating in the challenge a couple of days ago. The singer was seen dancing outside of his car while his hype man is behind the camera and the wheel.

Royalty followed suit with her own mother Nia Guzman appearing from the audio to be her hype woman while she was “going crazy.” “RoRo, please will you just do it one time? I want you to get your dance on!” Nia tells Royalty before she obliges and hops out of the passenger seat of the car. The young high fashion brand ambassador was donning her Milano Di Rouge joggers pants and a white top with some white socks with black sneakers and a little ice around her neck to top it all off.

During her unchoreographed routine, Royalty danced her boots off outside the car, showing off her usual fancy footwork and hair twirling at its best as her mother continued to cheer her on. “Okay!” Nia Guzman can be heard saying in the background. Royalty has gotten hundreds of thousands of likes on her #GoCrazyChallenge video.

This 6-year-old is in full support of her dad’s initiatives, especially if it involves dancing. Don’t be surprised if Chris Brown pulls Royalty out on stage one of these post-pandemic days.