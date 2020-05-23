Nicki Minaj Will Be Involved In Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Next Internet Beaking Moment

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine are getting ready to break the internet.

All eyes have been on Tekashi 6ix9ine since his release from prison earlier this month. Metaphorically, of course, since the disgraced rapper’s location is being vigilantly withheld from the public due to legitimate safety concerns. Since Tekashi snitched on fellow Nine Trey gang members to shorten his sentence in a case involving the criminal organization’s activity, most members of the hip hop community have publicly declared their cancellation of the clout-seeking rapper.

However, some have guessed that the entire debacle might prove beneficial to 6ix9ine’s career, and its starting to look like this might be the case. Rumor has it that a new song featuring Nicki Minaj might be released next week from the rainbow-haired artist, possibly proving that street code is no longer relevant in the music industry.

Tekashi and Minaj have worked together in the past on the track “FEFE,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Those in the know in hip hop seem to think that Nicki has been hinting at another collaboration, possibly even revealing the title of the new track by posting a taco emoji on her Twitter last week. While the move might seem surprising to some, others theorize that an artist with as much solidified star power as the Barbz makes the most sense to take a chance on 6ix9ine at this point in his career.

Word is that Tekashi’s next single, possibly titled “TACO”, is set to debut on May 29. Another recent Tweet from Nicki claims that she has been in “full quarantine mode”, partially explaining her absence from social media in recent months. Her controversial marriage to Kenneth Petty has also drawn a great deal of unwanted attention to the talented female rapper. Hopefully, for Nicki’s sake, this questionable collaboration turns out to be a smart publicity choice if the rumors are indeed true.