Migos and NBA YoungBoy Team Up On New Song “Need It”

Migos dropped off a new song with NBA YoungBoy.

Even if we never think aloud, we all have a mental list of the artists we would love to see team up on a track together. For a lot of hip-hop music fans, their pairings came to fruition when Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat did the remix for “Say So,” when Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s came together on “Savage (Remix)” or perhaps Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s chart-topping joint effort “The Scotts.” For others, they might still be holding out hope that their favorite duo will find each other on the beat, or they might have just hit the jackpot with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and rap group the Migos.

The two rap acts just released a brand new collaboration called “Need It,” which samples 50 Cent’s 2005 hit “Get In My Car.” The song appears to be the same record from that video teaser that YoungBoy shared on Twitter in January. At the time it seemed the Baton Rouge rapper was cooking up with Offset, but it turns out it was the whole gang gang gang.

The new single marks NBA YoungBoy’s first release since his latest project “38 Baby 2” topped the Billboard chart earlier this month. The rapper has claimed that he won’t be delivering any new music until he sorts out his label backing. The rapper had released several successful mixtapes independently before signing with Atlantic in 2017.

As for the Migos, we are expecting more new music soon as fans are still on the lookout for “Culture III,” but in a recent interview with GQ, Offset let it slip that the impending album might come with a different moniker.

“Ever since ‘Bad and Boujee’ went No. 1 and then we dropped Culture and Culture II, I’ve heard the word culture so much,” the Migos rapper previously told GQ. “As artists you challenge yourself—you have to keep moving forward. So I’ve been thinking of a plan to make something as powerful or more powerful [than Culture].”

The new song “Need It” slaps though for sure, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering both artists’ track record. Check out the new banger now.