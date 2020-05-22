Bobby Digital: Legendary Reggae/Dancehall Producer Is Dead At 59

Popular reggae and dancehall music producer Bobby Digital has passed away.

Robert Dixon, who is more popularly known by his professional name Bobby Digital, has died at the age of 59. The music producer reportedly died of a kidney-related illness that he has been battling. Following one of his weekly dialysis treatments, Dixon reported that he felt ill, and shortly after being admitted, he died at the hospital.

The prolific musician was the head of the Digital B record label, one of the pioneers in 80’s dancehall and reggae music digital engineering. He worked closely with King Jammy and helped to carve out the computerized era in dancehall music. Bobby Digital is responsible for plenty of hits from the likes of Garnett Silk, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, and more.

He got his name “Bobby Digital” from his colleague Bunny Lee who is the head of Trojan Records. The record executive said in a statement, “He was one of the greatest producers ever in dancehall and reggae music. He was a great colleague and a great friend, and one of the most brilliant minds in reggae music.”

He continued, “He was the one who brought Shabba Ranks to the world, and he started off Garnet Silk too. Bobby just had a distinctive feel for the music, a brilliant mind, and he was truly one of reggae’s greats. He will be missed,” Lee said.

Some of the songs that Bobby Digital had a hand in audio engineering some of the best 80’s and 9-‘s hits like Shabba Ranks’ “Just Reality,” and “Wicked In A Bed.” Also “Till I’m Laid to Rest” by Buju Banton, and Sizzla’s “Black Woman and Child.”

Bobby Digital will forever be remembered as one of the most prolific and influential producers of dancehall and reggae music’s digital era.

Members of the reggae/dancehall community have been paying homage to Bobby Digital as news of his passing spreads.

“RIP to the Great Great Bobby Digital,” Skatta Burrell wrote on IG. “This Man’s contribution to our Music and Culture is so overwhelming I can’t begin to explain. One of the greatest teachers who’ve empowered so many it is with a passion that I even speak on this Man’s accomplishments and talent. Check my next post for excerpts from a Documentary on him I came across a few months ago. Honor and respect on all levels Bobby Digital Dixon as a Producer/Engineer/Sound System(Heatwave) owner you’ve inspired so many.”

Shaggy wrote, “We lost a hero today!!! A giant in the game of dance hall! … Bobby Digital and his Digital-B label, helped shape the culture of dance hall by producing countless hits!! … he’ll be greatly missed. Condolences to his family.”

“There are no words to describe how we are feeling right now Bobby we just spoke three days ago on the phone you are responsible for so many peoples career including ours you opened up your home and your studio to our family we will never forget you and I will make sure your name continues to be heard around the world LOVE YOU OUR BROTHER FOREVER MISS DIXON TRUDY AND CRAIGY,” Gramps Morgan wrote in his tribute.