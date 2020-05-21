Roddy Ricch Salutes Nipsey Hussle As His Grammy Finally Arrives

Roddy Rich salutes Nipsey Hussle as he finally gets his Grammy in the mail.

Nipsey Hussle is in heaven proudly looking down on Roddy Ricch as he collects his trophy. It has been four months since Roddy added his name to the prestigious list of Grammy Award winners. At the 2020 ceremony, which took place back in January, he, along with producer Hit-Boy, received the award for Best Rap Performance for Nipsey Hussle’s single, “Racks in the Middle.”

Sadly, Nipsey Hussle was not there to accept the award himself as he had been killed in a shooting incident almost a year prior. Roddy had also been nominated for Best Rap / Sung Performance, which he did not win, but an award for Best Rap Performance is quite an achievement when you’re barely legal to drink.

As three people won the award, it could make sense why the golden statuette took all this time to arrive in Roddy’s hands, but arrive it now has. “National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Roddy Ricch, Best Rap Performance — 2019. Racks in the Middle (with Nipsey Hussle & Hit-Boy),” read the award which the 21-year-old shared a photo of on his Instagram Story. “Thank you @nipseyhussle,” he wrote.

The late rapper had had a profound impact on Roddy, who praised Nipsey’s positivity as a role model. “It was more so about being who you were and always having a strong mentality in whatever you wanted to do as far as your ventures,” he told Rap-Up.

Roddy has undoubtedly used his Grammy win as momentum for this year. His track with DaBaby, entitled “Rockstar”, peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and is about to release the music video for the song produced by Mustard, “High Fashion.” Seeing as his single, “The Box,” topped the Hot 100 for 11 weeks, we could be seeing a few more gramophones in Roddy’s future.