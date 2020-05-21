Playboi Carti’s Fiancée Iggy Azalea Thirst Trapping Days After Giving Birth

If Iggy Azalea is trying to throw us off the scent of those baby rumors, she’s doing a damn good job.

For the past six months, whispers have hinted that Amethyst Kelly, Iggy Azalea’s government name, is pregnant. The would-be father is Playboi Carti, with whom she has been dating and shacked up with since 2018. The rumors first began in December last year, but Iggy was quick to dismiss them by showing off pics of her washboard stomach, which would make a fetus very difficult to hide behind. Soon after that, the holidays happened, and then a pandemic took over the world, so Iggy’s absence from social media was hardly a talking point, and those pregnancy rumors were quickly forgotten. Until the first weekend of May.

DJ Akademiks, who always provide his inside info, was one of those who seemingly congratulated Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti as new parents of a baby boy. Neither the “Lola” rapper or her boo commented on the claims, but the “@ Meh” reportedly purchased a new 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which has the ability to fit in a car seat. The whip set Carti back $400,000, plus an additional $10,000 to have it shipped ASAP to his and Iggy’s Atlanta home, but we hardly think he minds seeing as the personal upgrades include leather seats and a cocktail table that emerges from the luggage department.

Following all this speculation, the Australian artist finally returned to IG (on Mother’s Day of all days!) to remind the world that her body remains toned and in tip-top shape. She is driving the message home even further with a new set of pics that once again show off her svelte figure. “Back like I never felt,” she captioned one of herself in a skin-tight floral dress.

Hey, perhaps, Playboi Carti just really wanted a new Rolls-Royce.