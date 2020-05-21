Lana Del Rey Gets Heat For Naming Beyoncé, Cardi B & Nicki Minaj In IG Rant

Lana Del Rey is getting some heat on social media after namedropping the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj in her rant on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey’s music could be categorized as a whimsical pop-rock that has a dream-like quality to it. Her songs often have a tragic feel to them, highlighting heartbreak, relationships, gone wrong, and melancholia. Earlier today, the indie artist took to her Instagram, where she appeared to bear her soul — while simultaneously taking shots at fellow female artists.

Referencing Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé by name, Lana questioned whether she is allowed to go back to singing about “feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect” or dancing for money, without being “crucified” or “glamourizing abuse” as the aforementioned ladies have allegedly earned number one singles with “songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc.”

The “Summertime Sadness” singer denied allegations that her lyrics had undermined feminism or set the female movement back by a decade, claiming that her songs “paved the way for other women to stop ‘putting on a happy face’ and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music.”

Some reactions slated the New Yorker for solely calling out women of color in her rant, as well as seemingly ignoring the backlash that those like Beyoncé, Nicki, and Cardi have received for exhibiting confidence in their sexuality. Her controversial post on Instagram has already garnered more than a million likes, with dozens of comments countering the criticism by praising the 34-year-old for touching upon issues that are not often spoken about.

Lana’s next album is due out on September 5th. It will be interesting to see whether these comments win her supporters or enemies.

I'm not saying she's not getting criticism but she shouldn't overlook these womens struggles especially their racial struggles in the industry because she can't breakthough or get a number 1 hit. — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@BlueIvysDoormat) May 21, 2020

doja cat: bitch im a cow

lana del rey: pic.twitter.com/C4EDBBDEz3 — kailey ? (@dustedfairy_) May 21, 2020

Lana Del Rey got real Miss Millie with that funky ass IG post. Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj…keep shining queens. PS- Claiming to have "paved the way" for singers to express emotions as if Billie Holiday & Nina Simone never existed is some Columbus type shit. pic.twitter.com/7jMZK7lRJQ — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) May 21, 2020

I like Lana but her as a WOC, her statement just comes off as very tone deaf. Mentioning a majority of black women in music who’ve all been literally crucified bc of their sexually explicit and trying to seem as tho it’s “easy” for them when it’s not is just not it. — mani? (@BLACKGIRLMANI) May 21, 2020