Boosie Badazz Respond To Baby Mama Claims He Is A Deadbeat Dad, Fans Flood DM

Boosie Badazz is setting the record straight once and for all, he’s not a deadbeat dad.

Boosie Badazz is dealing with some unwanted harassment from some fans who are sending him DMs over claims he is not supporting his daughter. New reporting surfaced earlier this month, claiming that the Baton Rouge rap legend is being sued by the Attorney General for failing to financially support his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce. Needless to say that the news was surprising given that the “Nasty Nasty” rapper has always touted himself as a good father and always shares content on IG involving his children.

Ina scathing message posted on IG, Boosie questioned why his happy married baby mama is trying to tarnish his name. The rap veteran added that his 11-year-old daughter also works for him and is making her own money as a result.

“My child works for her daddy and makes her own money,” he wrote. “She just went back to BR [Baton Rouge] with bout a rack (11 years old) from working, her and my boys. I’m not go drag my BM cause this is out of her character but women who say they’re happy married shouldn’t be doing stuff like this its sad. This sh*t embarrassing and fake I take care mine. PS F**k yall.”

Boosie insists that he has never missed a child support payment despite getting sued for not supporting at least one of his children. He also made it clear that he and the mothers of his children are not beefing.

This is certainly not the first time that Boosie Badazz’s parenting skills are coming under scrutiny. Just last week, he came under fire for saying that he allowed his 12 and 13-year-old sons to have sex with grown women. The backlash was swift, but he has yet to address concerns from fans.