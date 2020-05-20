Webbie’s Manager Gets Candid About Boosie Badazz Beef & Bun B Added His Voice

Rappers Webbie and Boosie Badazz have been at odds for months now, but Webbie’s manager Derrick is shedding some light on the beef.

Boosie recently spoke out about Webbie not visiting him or supporting his mom while he was incarcerated, even though he still had the rapper’s “name in his mouth” campaigning for him to be freed. While Boosie told fans that there was no beef between him and Webbie in January, he recently ranted on Instagram about his longtime collaborator before deleting his Instagram account, but whether there is a direct correlation remains uncertain. Now Weebie’s manager Derrick is clearing up what the rapper meant by what he said to tick Boosie off.

“Webbie don’t really give a f**k,” Webbie’s manager Derrick said in a statement. “N***s get in their feelings and take sh*t out of proportion. Boosie and Webbie, they gon’ always be. It’s like peanut butter and jelly. Boosie went to jail, and Webbie was out here workin’. Webbie’s loyalty will always be Trill Entertainment.”

Derrick added that Webbie is big on loyalty and was simply talking about being loyal to their legacy and not about money

Boosie Badazz alleged that Webbie would flake on some of the dates while on tour with him and that he would sometimes offer less services for a price that Boosie deemed was above his paygrade. Derrick explained that it was never about money, but Webbie does know his worth. As for why Webbie didn’t visit Lil Boosie in jail, Derrick says that’s not unusual because no one likes to go to the big house.

“Some people felt some way about Webbie didn’t go to the jail house, but who wants to go to the jail house?” he asked.

Though things have reportedly been stiff between Boosie Badazz and Webbie since the Baton Rouge rapper came out of prison last April, Derrick is positive that the two will reconcile, and everything will be fine between them soon.

“Let’s sit down like grown men and handle this without having to work so hard,” he continues. “At the end of the day, it’s about business. Webbie got an album coming out real soon.”

“They family,” Derrick added about Boosie and Webbie. “I love Boosie just like I love Webbie. We want the best for both of them cuz we know what they can start. This is some different shit, It’s way different, we on some get the family and show other families how to get wealthy too.”

Bun B has since added his voice to the mix while trying to get the two rappers to hash out their differences. “I hate to see this for my brothers,” Bun wrote. “Shit happens between family all the time but we gotta keep this shit in house.” Bun B added that he and Pimp C didn’t always see eye to eye but they handled their differences out of the public’s eye.

Do you think Boosie and Webbie will makeup, and the rapper will cut his Instagram hiatus short?