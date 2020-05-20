Meek Mill Scold Twitter Over Crude Remarks About Baby Future Birthday Wishes

Who knew that birthday wishes could cause so much controversy.

Yesterday marked the 6th birthday of Future Zahir Wilburn, aka Baby Future. The young man is the son of Future and Ciara from their short-lived romance circa 2013/2014, and one of Future’s eight offsprings. On the special day, Future, Ciara, and and her husband Russell Wilson, all showered love on the boy through social media.

Ciara went into typical mom mode, sharing a clip of sentimental moments. It was the tributes from the fathers, however, that gave people reason to raise their brows. Russell, who has been in Little Future’s life since he was just a few months old and is now officially his stepfather, shared his own clip of memories, along with a heartfelt message.

“You are my daily inspiration. My best friend…Full of Love, Joy, and Grace,” he wrote. “I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your Future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!” The abundance of love was compared to Future’s short and sweet message to his biological son, which read, “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin.”

Some Future fans on social media were angry at Russell Wilson, referring to himself as “daddy,” while others remarked how Future had written a line and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback dished out a paragraph. Even Meek Mill had a say. The “Going Bad” rapper, who has just become a dad for the third time, tweeted, “Y’all weird y’all worried about who got a better birthday post for they kids lol this thing getting worst.”

Can’t everyone just eat cake and be happy?