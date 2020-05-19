Hip Hop, News, Trending

Future, Ciara, Russell Wilson Wish Baby Future Happy Birthday, Some Fans Upset

Future, Ciara, and Russell Wilson have all wished Baby Future a happy birthday, and it seems some fans are divided on how they chose to do it.

Although the pair’s relationship is long over, they were engaged to be married once upon a time. That point in the chronological tapestry was October 2013 — seven months before they welcomed their son Future Zahir Wilburn, aka Baby Future. It was just three months later that the couple called it quits. Over the last six years, both Future and Ciara have moved on — the “Tycoon” rapper has had a handful of more children, and the “Thinkin Bout You” singer has gotten married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, with whom she has one child and another on the way.

When May 19th arrived, all three of his parents took to social media to wish him the happiest of birthdays! “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin,” wrote his biological dad on Twitter. Little Future’s mom got a bit more sentimental as she shared a clip filled with memories of the two of them. “6 Kisses for the #Birthday Boy,” she wrote on Instagram. “My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful! You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow! Happy Birthday Sushine! Mommy Loves you sooo much!”

Stepdad Russell also showed his love through his own video that showed the pair spending time together. “You are my daily inspiration. My best friend…Full of Love, Joy, and Grace,” he captioned the clip. “I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your Future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!”

Future may get a bad rap as a dad, especially having just added another kid to his brood after DNA tests proved he fathered Eliza Seraphin’s daughter, but it’s good to see that no one is forgotten on their birthday!

It seems some fans are now drawing contrasting between how Ciara and Russell Wilson wish Baby Future a happy birthday and how Future did. Of course this is just on social media and perhaps the Atlanta rapper found other ways of showing his son love on his birthday.

Here are some of the tweets from fans.

