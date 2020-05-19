Future, Ciara, Russell Wilson Wish Baby Future Happy Birthday, Some Fans Upset

Future, Ciara, and Russell Wilson have all wished Baby Future a happy birthday, and it seems some fans are divided on how they chose to do it.

Although the pair’s relationship is long over, they were engaged to be married once upon a time. That point in the chronological tapestry was October 2013 — seven months before they welcomed their son Future Zahir Wilburn, aka Baby Future. It was just three months later that the couple called it quits. Over the last six years, both Future and Ciara have moved on — the “Tycoon” rapper has had a handful of more children, and the “Thinkin Bout You” singer has gotten married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, with whom she has one child and another on the way.

When May 19th arrived, all three of his parents took to social media to wish him the happiest of birthdays! “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin,” wrote his biological dad on Twitter. Little Future’s mom got a bit more sentimental as she shared a clip filled with memories of the two of them. “6 Kisses for the #Birthday Boy,” she wrote on Instagram. “My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful! You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow! Happy Birthday Sushine! Mommy Loves you sooo much!”

Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2020

Stepdad Russell also showed his love through his own video that showed the pair spending time together. “You are my daily inspiration. My best friend…Full of Love, Joy, and Grace,” he captioned the clip. “I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your Future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!”

Future may get a bad rap as a dad, especially having just added another kid to his brood after DNA tests proved he fathered Eliza Seraphin’s daughter, but it’s good to see that no one is forgotten on their birthday!

It seems some fans are now drawing contrasting between how Ciara and Russell Wilson wish Baby Future a happy birthday and how Future did. Of course this is just on social media and perhaps the Atlanta rapper found other ways of showing his son love on his birthday.

My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u.

Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm.

Happy 6th BDay Future!

Daddy loves you! ?????? pic.twitter.com/My4PlBUNhc — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 19, 2020

Here are some of the tweets from fans.

It's funny how Future tweets about Baby Future like he is the Step Dad and Russ Wilson tweets like he is the Dad. It is hilarious to me. — Skip V5 ??? (@SkipFromBk) May 19, 2020

This hilarious cause baby Future ain’t even on twitter. They tweeted this for y’all lol https://t.co/LvfnvSh9el — “he cold” (@featslaflare) May 19, 2020

I don’t see nothing wrong with Russell Wilson post about Baby Future. Do your job as a father and you won’t have to worry about another man expressing his love for your child. Y’all niggas insecure & toxic. — A.GUILLARD (@Drew_Successful) May 19, 2020

Baby Future's father Russel Wilson, and rapper Future wish baby Future a happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/5Txwh6jRc4 — Diaspora 7 (@Diaspora_7) May 19, 2020