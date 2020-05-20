DaBaby And DaniLeigh Dating? Spotted Together Quarantine

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have reignited dating rumors.

Fans are speculating that DaBaby and singer DaniLeigh are a thing again, On Monday (May 18th), the Charlotte rapper shared a set of pictures of himself sporting a ski mask and a dope fit while sprawled out on his balcony. The post appeared to be DaBaby showcasing an outfit from an upcoming line that he is affiliated with.

However, his collection preview was quickly overshadowed when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dani had posted a photo of herself on the same balcony a few days before the rapper did. This led fans to believe only one thing – that the rumored couple is quarantining together, seeing as they appear to be at the same hotel.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh are no strangers to dating rumors. Though the two have denied being together in the past, they’re not very keen on keeping the hip-hop community convinced. The 25-year-old singer blatantly denied being with the rapper in late March during an interview on Instagram Live with Kendra G but they appeared to get pretty close in the music video for their recent collaboration.

The Def Jam Records singer clarified that it wasn’t her first time getting mixed up in dating whispers, claiming she gets romantically linked to every male artist she collaborates with and namedropping Chris Brown as reference. “When I did ‘Easy,’ everybody thought me and Chris were a thing,” Dani told the Chicago radio host in March. “It is what it is.”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh recently collaborated on the singer’s single “Levi High,” which marked the second record they worked on together following Dani choreographing the rapper’s Gold-certified hit “Bop” in 2019.

Now that fans have gotten their Sherlock Holmes on and ascertained that these two might be quarantine baes, where does that leave DaBaby’s not-so-secret admirer B. Simone?