Shaggy Performed Live Via Facebook For Billboard Live At-Home Concerts

Since March 19, Billboard has been rolling out some impressive entertainment ensemble to help pass the time in self-quarantine, with its Billboard Live At-Home series. The Jamaicans have now made their mark on the project with a beautiful performance from veteran reggae superstar Shaggy.

With Shaggy’s Hot Shot 2020 scheduled to be released in July 2020, the artiste has been making a host of stops across the US to promote the new project. Just a week ago, Shaggy was accompanied by fellow collaborator Rayvon and Spice, as they performed on the set of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. He also made an appearance on the British GQ’s Live stream alongside the men’s magazine Chief Content Officer Jonathan Heaf, comedian Jack Whitehall and Anthony Middleton.

Shaggy’s performance kicked off at noon JA time on Billboard’s Facebook page.

Shaggy | Billboard Live At-Home Performance | Fundraiser for Direct Relief It's @direalshaggy and I'm teaming up with Billboard to raise money for @directrelief with Billboard Live At-Home performance!

The day’s show also saw the likes of R&B sensation Mario taking fans on a nostalgic trip through some of his greatest numbers.

The Billboard Live series was developed as an initiative to support non-profits as they work to all alleviate some of the economic strains brought on my the COVID-19 pandemic that has been sweeping across the world for months. Some of the charities that have benefitted from the project so far include Meals on Wheels America, Downtown Women’s Center, My Friend’s Place, among others. We may see Shaggy identifying his own charity, the Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation, as a beneficiary of the earnings. The charity is centered around the needs of the children at the island’s Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Shaggy teased the upcoming performance on his Instagram days before the performance, which ruffled excitement in his over 575k followers.

“I really wish @direalshaggy would check my meeting schedule first…. super sad to miss this tomorrow (happy to still be working!),” a fan of Mr. Boombastic expressed.