Irv Gotti Went Ballistic On 50 Cent Over BMF Debt Claims

Irv Gotti issued a strong statement for 50 Cent over claims he owes BMF founders money.

50 Cent and Murder Inc Records co-founder Irv Gotti, have not been seeing eye to eye for almost two decades. The fact that Gotti passed up on 50 Cent in 1997, after Jam Master Jay gave him a demo must have been something of a premonition of the strained relationship to follow years later. The G-Unit rapper 50 Cent regularly tramples on this strained relationship by taking shots at both Ja Rule and Gotti on social media. This time Irv has been caught up in one of 50 Cent’s newest roles as a debt collector for recently released BMF co-founder SouthWest T.

While we are unsure if the job has actually been bestowed on to Curtis, he seems to be making great strides in his position. 50 Cent gave both Diddy and Jeezy ultimatums to settle their debts with the BMF topman days after his release. Both Fif and “T” were happy to announce that both men have since checked in,

This left Irv, who Fif pressed by asking, “how you borrow a million dollars from street ni99as, see them get 30 years. and don’t put nothing on the books. that 30 sounded like forever didn’t it. well @bmfboss_swt_263 home now bitch!”

Unlike past occasions, the former Def Jam A&R seemingly decided the claims being made by 50 were much too serious to leave unchecked. After calling on the masses to “stop entertaining clowns,” Irv made it clear that he was not in-depth to the BMF.

He continued in the caption, “That’s not who I am. Me and T are cool. Let T say I owe him a penny or he gave me money. That will never happen. Because. Me. Irv Gotti never took 1 penny from him. I have always been super cool with my BMF niggas. That goes for T. And it definitely goes for MEECH. With whom I had a closer relationship with. Nothing but Love and Respect. So until you hear T say something. Stop with the clown shit with the clown. Happy your Home T. Hope Meech comes Home too. I wish you both nothing but Success and Love!!”

“Stop entertaining homie the clown. And his lies and Bullshit. I’m focused. Back to doing what I’m doing. And living my life. As a MAN!!” he concluded on the topic.

However, 50 Cent was not done and decided to take another hit at Irv by posting a new picture, “boy you best be coming up with that money you borrowed it’s Monday fool. @irvgotti187 pay your debt @bmfboss_swt_263.”

History shows that it’s highly unlikely that Irv will respond to Fif’s most recent jab. However, fans are still awaiting confirmation from T that some sort of check-in as been made.

For now, T seems to be enjoying his house arrest, even throwing in time for a pedicure.