Tory Lanez Gets Roasted To A Crisp After Getting Hair Braid

Tory Lanez gets roasted to a crisp after debuting braided hairstyle.

Tory Lanez discovered the ultimate way to shave a few years off his looks when he pulled up on his boy Tyga and got the secret to a new head of hair. It has been approximately seven months since Tory sat down with Buzy Baker from HipHop DX to reveal that Tyga will be getting free features for a lifetime after the “Faded” rapper put him onto a doctor specializing in hair restoration.

The “Chixtape” artiste has a knack for flipping the old and making it new, and today he rolled the years all the way back to 1992, with a Kris Kross inspired hairdo. The image made its way to his Instagram Stories before it was taken down. However, popular blog The Shade Room had already secured screenshots that were then shared on their platform.

With the image already clocking over 19k comments, it’s fair to say that fans had a lot to say about the “lil’ individuals!” on his head. Being that the partially full head of hair that Tory is now rocking is somewhat as a result of Tyga, he had to drop by The Shade Room to leave a comment. “I didn’t give out the plug for this,” joked Tyga.

Amidst all the comments pointing out his hair or lack thereof, Tory still hopped into the comments to leave a few laughing emojis. He also took it to Twitter, where he channeled his inner Kriss Kross, by tweeting, ‘JUMP JUMP *Kriss Kross voice.*” This seems to be Tory’s initial steps on his journey to get back to sporting braids.

Tory’s new hairdo was not the only big reveal today. The Toronto rapper also uploaded a video showing documents bearing the scheduled timeframe for the release of projects from Papi Yerr and Davo, two of the artiste under his One Umbrella outfit. The exact document can be seen below.

One Umbrella Records

Roll Outs: May – June

Papi Yerr: Over Her

Davo: LXD

April 10 marked the release of The New Toronto 3, which was Tory Lanez’s last project for Interscope Records. The rapper promises more creativity in his upcoming projects, and his new hairdo may just be the prequel for what’s to come.