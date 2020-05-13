The Game Giving Away $20K To Four Lucky Fans Despite $7 Million Debt

The Game is still unbothered by his $7 million debt, plans to give away $20,000 to four lucky fans.

The West Coast rap legend is demonstrating just how generous he is by offering a donation to four fans to the tune of a cool $20,000. The 20-grand gift bags come at a welcome time, with many incurring the financial impact of Coronavirus. More than 20 million people in the United States lost their jobs in April, with the unemployment rate soaring to 14.7%. Perhaps this money will go towards some fans of The Game who are really feeling some hardship currently.

“Check it out, I’m giving away twenty-thousand dollars to four people,” Game told those on IG. “COVID-19, everybody in the house. Everybody can use some extra cash, man. All you gotta do is follow @gogiveaways_official right now on the Gram.” Entry for the awesome prize involves following all 80 of the pages that Go Giveaways are following on Instagram, sharing the post to your Insta Story, and tagging one of your friends in the comments. Then cross your fingers as the “Hate It or Love It” rapper will select a random winner.

It’s been a tough year for The Game, himself. Just last month, his former sexual assault accuser was awarded full control of his record label, Prolific Records. Priscilla Rainey had been a contestant on the rapper’s dating reality show, ‘She Got Game’, and claimed that Game lifted her skirt and groped her repeatedly without her consent during one of the dates, which was not broadcast.

The Game’s appeal against the $7 million lawsuit which Rainey was awarded in 2016 has now granted her granted her “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any money, property or future payments due to the record label, meaning now owns the album, its royalties, and even any salary Game may have been paying himself through the label. Any attempt by The Game to collect the money, instead of giving it all to the plaintiff, will result in him receiving a charge of contempt of court.

So, perhaps Game should be applying for that $20,000 prize.