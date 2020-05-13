Future & Drake Collab “Life Is Good” Is Now Quadruple Platinum

Life just got better than good for Drake and Future.

The rappers gifted us with a collab at the beginning of the year when 2020 was still, you know, good. The track debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song ever to spend its first eight weeks at that position. The single came along with a music video that saw Future and Drake hanging out at a McDonald’s in Atlanta, where they flipped burgers and even featured appearances from 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It, Lil Yachty, Janelle Monáe, and Big Bank.

The track’s position on the chart for that length of time always signified that it would be a hit, but now the fans have confirmed it. “Life Is Good” has been certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning 4 million units have been sold. The song is expected to feature on Future’s eighth studio album, “High On Life,” which drops this Friday.

As for Drake, the news comes amid an already impressive week. Billboard has confirmed that Drizzy’s new entry on the Hot 100, “Pain 1993,” which debuted at number 7, allowed him to tie with Madonna for the most entries on the chart’s Top 10 with 38.

It places the pair at the top of the list that includes The Beatles, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Elton John, Elvis Presley, and Taylor Swift. Drake already holds claim to the most charted songs of any artists in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 with 209, the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 songs in a single week at 27, the most time on the Hot 100 with a total of 431 weeks, and the most Hot 100 debuts in a week with 21.

Life truly is good.