Rising New York Rapper Nick Blixky Shot And Killed

New York rapper Nick Blixky was shot killed in Brooklyn.

It’s being reported that Nick Blixky, who is most popularly known for his song “Drive The Boat,” was found by cops in a New York neighborhood with several gunshot wounds on Sunday. According to the police, they responded to a call reporting that a man might have been shot outside a Winthrop Street apartment building in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

CNN reported that the rapper was found unconscious and unresponsive. According to the NYPD, he was discovered with “gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks,” they said in a statement. Reports are that emergency responders arrived with the police and transported Nick Blixky, whose real name was Nickalus Thompson, to the Kings County New York City Health & Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into the 21-year-old rapper’s death is still ongoing.

Nick Blixky’s “Drive The Boat” with 22Gz and Nas Blixky, which premiered on WorldStar Hip Hop in December 2019, has already amassed over 2 million hits on YouTube since its debut. It was just last Thursday that the departed rapper released a new collab called “What I Do” with Tay Bando.

Mere hours before he was killed, Nick Blixky announced his plans to release his first mixtape. He took to Instagram to announce the project “Different Timin,” which was slated for an early June debut. The rapper shared a picture of the mixtape cover art with the caption, “JUNE 3RD?? I’m dropping my first Tape ever LOCK IN THE DATE. DIFFERENT TIMIN.” The eerie post now makes for a far deeper statement: that you can literally be here one moment and gone the next.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case at the time of this publication.