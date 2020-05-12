Buju Banton Push COVID-19 Conspiracy, Urge Jamaica Government To Open Country

Buju Banton say its time to open up Jamaica.

Reggae and dancehall artiste Buju Banton is calling on Jamaican’s to exercise greater scrutiny when it comes on to the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled everyday lives for millions of people. Ever since his release from prison in December 2018, Banton has made it a point of duty to educate and inspire his followers to keep a watchful eye on friends and foes alike. “Trust,” which was released on November 15, 2019, takes aim at the many technological advances made in handheld devices and how those changes have led to an eradication of integrity and morals in societies.

Buju is back with more nuggets of information, this time in the form of a candid Instagram video. The video opens up with Banton sporting militant green pants, a patterned dress shirt, and a stern look on his face. The “Hills and Valleys” singer begins his monologue by referencing the African country of Tanzania and the government’s approach to COVID-19.

According to Buju Banton, the main thing that the African nation did was to figure out if the health system was on the side of the people of the country or the side of the multinational corporations. The deejay praised President John Magufuli for his decision to check the coronavirus testing kits issued out to the country. Shockingly, the tests carried out on a goat, and a papaya (pawpaw) fruit came back positive for the novel coronavirus, which drew widespread suspicions.

While Magufuli did not disclose where the tests were sent from, he did take action by suspending the head of the country’s health laboratory in order to facilitate deeper investigations.

With the availability of this new information coming out of the African continent, Buju Banton is calling on a reassessment of the persons currently manning the country.

“To me it sound like we have some traitors among us now. You see true no so passive and been drinking them Kool-Aid for so long no don’t even know, and some a uno just figure say true a guy speak well or look well that is enough. Uno fi wake up,” he commented.

Buju then took direct aim at the persons in charge of facilitating the use of the incubators to help with treating persons who have tested positive for the virus.

“If a guys a get 15000 fi say uno have Covid virus and 39000 fi put uno pon incubator, who a make the money? None a uno can’t come outa uno house go make no money pickney dem can’t go school a joke thing.”

“Everybody a take step to open them country, all me see Jamaica a do a contract!” he exasperated. In March, the Jamaican government’s actions to stem the spread of the coronavirus was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, according to the Miami Herald, Jamaica is also being used as a cautionary tale for the United States and other territories that are looking to reopen their countries after almost two months of total shutdown.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Andrew Holness confirmed that with a decline in the number of cases, the country’s community bars and churches would be reopening as the first move to “give some space to our economy and the economic activities,” mentioned Holness during a press conference held on May 11, 2020.

So far, Jamaica has recorded 505 cases of COVID-19.