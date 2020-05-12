Boosie Badazz Pays Homage To Bobby Shmurda Amidst Tekashi 6ix9ine Rise

Boosie Badazz wants to do a collaboration when Bobby Shmurda gets out of prison later this year.

Late last year, Boosie Badazz showed love to the Brooklyn rapper for not snitching while he was incarcerated. Now amidst the return of ‘Snitch9’, he is showing the utmost respect for the “Hot Nigga” rapper. Bobby Shmurda is currently doing time behind bars, but he is slated to be released later this year. Shmurda pleaded guilty back in 2016 to murder conspiracy charges, accepting a 7-year deal that included time served.

Lil Boosie respects the rapper and has no problem being the first artist to do a collaboration with him. Back in 2014, Bobby spoke candidly about his respect for the OG Boosie. “He’s real. I love when people keep it one hundred because there isn’t too much real out there,” Bobby said. “You find someone that’s going to keep it real every once in a while. You can see that Boosie is a real n***a from off the bat,” said the GS9 rapper about Boosie.

Boosie Badazz took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a post about the interview. “Same way I felt bout PAC music #freesmurda,” wrote Boosie about the incarcerated rapper’s quote. Boosie and Bobby on the same track might just be the collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

It will be good to see the energetic rapper back on the scene. Rumors have it that he was working on an album on the inside, and as soon as he is out, it will be released to the public. Fans have been excited about that idea, but it remains unconfirmed.

Bobby could be released from prison as soon as December 2020. As we inch closer to D-Day, the rapper is becoming more prevalent in the mind of hip-hop. Countdown to his return?