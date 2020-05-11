JAY-Z’s Roc Nation & Meek Mill Demands Swift Justice For Ahmaud

JAY-Z and Roc Nation are petitioning for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.

News recently surfaced online about a 25-year-old black male from Georgia who was shot and killed by a caucasian father and son duo, Gregory and Travis McMichaels. The killers were reportedly under the assumption that Ahmaud, who was only on a jog, was actually a burglar. After opening fire on him while he was unarmed and recording the gruesome murder, they reported that he was involved in a burglary, which could not be farther from the truth.

The nation was rocked when the truth as revealed in the video recording of the crime, which surfaced on the web earlier this week. As of now, the father and son who murdered Ahmaud Arbery have not been charged. The father is reportedly a former D.A. in the Georgia area, which many are speculating is the reason he was able to carry out the crime without repercussions.

To say the nation and the black community is outraged is an understatement. Several celebrities and their fans alike have taken to social media to express their discontent urging the government to take action. JAY-Z, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti are all penning their signature to a letter to the Georgian governor, demanding that action be taken in the case.

“By now, we’ve all seen the crime’s disturbing video,” the letter reads, “so the facts here are not in doubt: He was unarmed and innocent and the victim of a hate crime. Which is why we call upon you today, as official leaders of the Great State of Georgia, and with the entire world watching, to ensure that a fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to the appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels.”

“We also implore you to charge William Bryan as an armed accomplice to the crime,” they added about the man who recorded the crime.

The letter also requested that D.A. Durden be recused from the case as he used to work with Gregory McMichaels when he was in the force. The case now has a large following on social media as onliners continue to advocate for justice. Many people from many different backgrounds have shared pictures of themselves on their daily jogs as a sign of solidarity. There is also a hashtag for the cause that has been helping to raise more awareness of the criminal justice issue.

The chilling video that surfaced online, which documented the murder, was a huge wake-up call for many who have let the truth slide under the mat. These crimes continue to go unchecked no matter how brazen or tragically inhumane they are. Now that we’re all standing up against it, it’s only a matter of time before the government must respond with action.

#IRunWithAhmaud