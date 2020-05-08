Meek Mill Went Berserk On Tekashi 6ix9ine On Twitter, 69 Respond

Meek Mill went berserk on Tekashi 6ix9ine on Twitter and now 69 respond with a shade of his own.

Meek Mill is not happy about 6ix9ine’s plans to go on Instagram Live. It’s has become increasingly hard to keep New York’s most notorious snitch out of conversations since his release from prison. When compared to his actions before prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been laying relatively low on social media since being let out early citing health concerns as a result of coronavirus. However, a couple of days ago he announced that he will be reclaiming his rightful place on the throne as King of New York by engaging in an Instagram LIVE Stream.

Let’s face it, Tekashi’s words have immense power, and with a huge new billboard in Times Square to announce the release of his new single later on today, his over 15 million Instagram followers could be in for something special. Meek Mill is clearly not down for anything but an apology from the “Gummo” rapper. He mentioned, “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim.” “Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed Nipsey he wasn’t supposed to be on the streets,” he continued giving his reason for his dislike of snitches.

According to prosecutors and witnesses, Eric Holder shot and killed his childhood friend turned accomplished rapper, Nipsey Hussle on March 31, 2019, after he supposedly calmly mentioned to Holder that he was gaining a reputation as a “snitch.”

Meek continued his very bold statement by reflecting on Hussle’s now broken family as a result of his untimely death. He emphatically wrote, “That’s the only thing ima day[say] because he’s dead …left his baby mom and child like a coward as[at] targets!”

Apart from the changing of his display pictures, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s clap backs have been the highlight of his social media usage since getting ‘freed,’ and he didn’t allow Meek’s comments to slip.

Below The Shade Room’s post of Meek’s rant, the Queens rapper spoke the “Dreams or Nightmare” man for channeling his energy in the wrong direction. He wrote, “Imagine having a new born baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair.”

Many of TSR’s followers have actually backed 6ix9ine for his clapback, and Meek quickly picked up a new nickname, “Meek Luther King,” which he rebuked in a followup tweet.

He wrote, “I’m not meek Mandela or meek Luther king … meek from the trenches just holding down his people like he said he would when he got rich!” Commenting on the world of good he has done since the outbreak he wrote, “I’m one of the chairman of reform we help free 30,000 people since this pandemic started .. this just the beginning.”

Sounding off a couple of other tweets, Meek reinforced his stance on snitches, evening using currently incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda as his model for how it should be done.

In reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, he wrote, “Now you just a informant behind a keyboard tryna troll families you ruined so it’s not gone hit the same… and by the way I’m doing this for my “sons” so you won’t be around to impact their lives ever!!!”

“All these cops killing people and this nigga about to go live joking about being apart of that to feed some rich white people lol when they make spaceships y’all know we copping up right lol,” Meek Mill continues

Not directly referencing 6ix9ine, he gave a chilling account of what he happened to one “Tommy Hilfiger butter” possibly as a way to remember that 6ix9ine’s life is hanging in the balance.

“He came home trolling and it led him to a graveyard and now his kids are fatherless and they good kids! So to us it’s not entertaining in my city #philly we seen these stories nobody saved him,” he warned.

In a tweet more directly aimed at the rainbow-colored hair rapper, he ridiculed the new song that will be premiering just hours from now. Meek continued, “And that new song trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! We heard that bulls**t lol”

While Meek can be considered one of the most talented rappers out of the east, it seems fans would rather wait until the release to decide if they want to bump it or dump it.

Will you be tuning into Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram LIVE?