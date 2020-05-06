Nicki Minaj and Dancehall Baddie Shenseea Dropping A Collab This Summer ?

Rumors of a Nicki Minaj and Shenseea collaboration is ripe right now, but wasn’t Shen recently in the studio with Meek Mill?

The social media account in question that broke the news is that of user @trey_forde. The exact tweet seemingly insinuated that the track was already recorded and will be released in the summer. As expected, both Shenyeng and the Barbz have been brimming with excitement since such a collab would not only draw Nicki Minaj closer to her Caribbean roots but also see the beloved Shenseea skyrocketing to even greater stardom. Sadly, no other sources were able to confirm the actual information, and neither the artistes or their management teams have come forward to address what was said. According to The Star, Shenseea’s team was tight-lipped about any possible collaborations.

Last year Shenseea became the first Jamaican artiste to be signed to Interscope Records. Soon after closing the deal, she dropped “Blessed,” which is a collaboration with rapper Tyga. The “Pon Mi” singer has also collaborated with Rvssian, Swae Lee Young Thug for a track titled “IDKW.”

If it does come to pass that there is no collaboration in the works with Nicki Minaj, there could be one with one of Nicki’s ex. Back in March, when Jada Kingdom and Shenseea were trading words, Shenyeng shared an image of herself and Philly rapper Meek Mill in a studio. She captioned the post, “My work, my ShenYengz, and my God have got me to a different level. Let’s keep the movement strong and moving.”

Rvssian and Meek Mill were also spotted chilling together around the same time. While this does not necessarily confirm any new music, between the two, it’s definitely proof that something is cooking.

It should be noted that Rvssian, who is at the helm of Shenseea’s international moves, also has close ties to Nicki Minaj. This means that the chances of a girl on girl collaboration taking place are even greater.

Do you think we will ever see such a collaboration?