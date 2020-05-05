Summer Walker Says She And Willow Smith Got Beef

There may be some drama going on between Willow Smith and Summer Walker.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s famous daughter, Willow Smith, is known to be pretty chill and is super into yoga. The 19-year-old often posts videos of her poses on IG, so when Summer Walker showed off her yoga moves on her own Insta, one fan felt there was an opportunity for a great connection. “Lmao dead a*s how my practice goes with new positions, salamba sirsasana,” Summer wrote alongside the clip of herself performing a slightly wobbly handstand.

A fan suggested in the comments that Summer Walker and Willow would make good yoga partners and should meditate together, but it seems it’s not to be… “She won’t talk to me,” the “Playing Games” singer said in response to the recommendation. The cryptic claim now has many inquiring whether the two had some kind of fall out that we didn’t know about… For her part, Willow Smith has remained silent.

Either way, Summer Walker seems to have far more going at the moment than a possible feud with Willow Smith. The 24-year-old has just released a track with Khalid that is a revamped version of his single, “Eleven,” that he dropped in January. The collab was also released with a sexy music video that involves the singers doing some drag racing in Los Angeles, and includes the sultry lyrics, “Lately, I’ve been watchin’ your movements / If I’m the only one that you’re choosin’ / Am I your favorite drug you’ve been usin’?”

Like most others, Summer is in quarantine while she waits for the Coronavirus pandemic to pass, leaving her with lots more time for yoga, and much less for beef.